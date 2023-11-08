Former Wolves boss sacked following rumoured star 'bust-up'

Nuno reportedly clashed with their star player Karim Benzema with the issue rumoured to have also contributed to his departure.

Al-Ittihad were knocked out of their AFC Champions League group by Al-Quwa Al-Juwiya after the side failed to register a win in any of their last five league matches.

Nuno has been coaching top international recruits including former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, ex-Celtic winger Jota and former Liverpool player Fabinho.

But despite their star-studded squad, Al-Ittihad have just two wins from their last nine games across all competitions.

And after their latest defeat, an incident in the changing room between Benzema and Nuno reportedly exchanged insults look to have sealed the 49-year-old's fate.