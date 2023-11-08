E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 315 - VARcical!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys look back at yet another shocking VAR decision that went against Wolves in a crucial moment and the repercussions for the club, the fans and the players.
Who sells the most shirts at Wolves and when will Pedro Neto return?
Will Christmas Eve be cancelled and what team will Gary O'Neil pick vs Spurs.
All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a fantastic prize!