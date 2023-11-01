E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 314 - Blunting the Blades!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen present the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss their spooktakular Halloween night's and there's an update on the latest developments at chez Keen.
The 2-2 draw with Newcastle is analysed in full and there's an in-depth chat about Hwang Hee Chan and Pedro Neto.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the trip to Sheffield United.