'We deserved three points!' Wolves fans proud of players following Newcastle draw - WATCH

Wolves fans

The first 45 was hit by individual mistakes as Jose Sa dropped the ball as he claimed a cross, allowing Callum Wilson to fire the Magpies ahead.

Mario Lemina headed home his first goal in Wolves colours to draw level, before Hwang made an error of his own by giving away the spot-kick, which Wilson also converted.

With the hosts pushing for an equaliser, Hwang atoned for that penalty with a smart finish in front of a buoyant home crowd.