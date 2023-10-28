Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'We deserved three points!' Wolves fans proud of players following Newcastle draw - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah spoke to Wolves fans following the 2-2 draw with Newcastle at Molineux.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

The first 45 was hit by individual mistakes as Jose Sa dropped the ball as he claimed a cross, allowing Callum Wilson to fire the Magpies ahead.

Mario Lemina headed home his first goal in Wolves colours to draw level, before Hwang made an error of his own by giving away the spot-kick, which Wilson also converted.

With the hosts pushing for an equaliser, Hwang atoned for that penalty with a smart finish in front of a buoyant home crowd.

The ending of the game was marred by Pedro Neto being stretchered off with a hamstring injury, as Wolves claimed a point at Molineux.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News