E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 312 - Yes Hee Chan!

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

The boys discuss all the fallout from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and take an overall look into the job Gary O'Neil is doing.

They take a deep dive into the situation regarding Fabio Silva and how he can (if at all) he can force his way back into the Wolves side.

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview to the trip to Bournemouth.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

