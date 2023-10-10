E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 312 - Yes Hee Chan!

Dave Edwards: Counter-attacking Wolves being shown real respect
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
The boys discuss all the fallout from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and take an overall look into the job Gary O'Neil is doing.
They take a deep dive into the situation regarding Fabio Silva and how he can (if at all) he can force his way back into the Wolves side.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview to the trip to Bournemouth.