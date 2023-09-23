Notification Settings

'Wolves were poor, but VAR was embarrassing!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Luton.

A disastrous first half performance from Wolves, in which the hosts dominated and could have taken a comfortable lead, ended with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde being handed a straight red card for a naïve kick on defender Tom Lockyer.

But the 10-men of Wolves rallied to take the lead five minutes into the second half, when Neto emphatically finished in front of the travelling fans.

Despite officiating guidelines suggesting handball cannot be given if the ball ricochets off another part of the same player’s body before hitting the hand or arm, Wolves were penalised when a cross hit Joao Gomes on the foot and then smashed off his arm.

A penalty was given and Carlton Morris calmly dispatched it to equalise for the hosts.

