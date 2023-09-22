Wolves' Luke Becker targeting double success

The American tasted victory in the Danish Speedway League on Wednesday and with the Parrys International Wolves about to launch their Sports Insure Premiership Play-Off campaign, he’s now got his mind set on doing the same in the UK. For the second season running, Wolves will do battle with Sheffield over two legs for a place in the Grand Final. And with the Wolfpack leaving Monmore Green at the end of this season, and not competing in British Speedway in 2024, Becker says there is even extra motivation to claim the title this year.
“I’ve been a part of this team for the past four years, and we’ve always wanted to win,” he said. “But this year means a lot more, and it’s going to be a bit more special.
“We’re going to do everything we can to try and give Pete (Adams, team manager) and CVS (Chris Van Straaten, promoter) and everybody involved what they deserve, and come out on top.”
The Parrys International Wolves host Sheffield at Monmore Green this coming Monday (September 25, 7.30) - and standard admission prices apply.
The second leg of the semi-final takes place in South Yorkshire next Thursday (September 28, 7.30).