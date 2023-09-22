Wolves' Luke Becker targeting double success

The American tasted victory in the Danish Speedway League on Wednesday and with the Parrys International Wolves about to launch their Sports Insure Premiership Play-Off campaign, he’s now got his mind set on doing the same in the UK. For the second season running, Wolves will do battle with Sheffield over two legs for a place in the Grand Final. And with the Wolfpack leaving Monmore Green at the end of this season, and not competing in British Speedway in 2024, Becker says there is even extra motivation to claim the title this year.