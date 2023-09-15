Liverpool face potential defensive crisis ahead of their trip to face Wolves

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is shown a red card. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Jurgen Klopp will be without captain Virgil van Dijk due to suspension.

The Dutchman received an automatic one-match ban for his red card against Newcastle, which saw him miss the win over Villa before the international break.

The defender then admitted an FA charge that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards referee John Brooks.

As a result, he was fined £100,000 and given an extra one-match ban, which will see him miss the trip to Molineux.

In his absence, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip impressed at centre-back in the win over Villa, but injuries could force Klopp into shuffling his defence again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are both doubts for tomorrow’s game, in another blow for the Reds.

Konate has missed the last two matches for Klopp’s side with a thigh injury and was not called up by France for the international break.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold came off injured in the win over Villa and was forced to pull out of the England squad for the matches against Ukraine and Scotland. If that pair are still sidelined, Gomez may have to move to right-back and Matip may have to partner young defender Jarell Quansah at centre-back.

The 20-year-old only made his senior debut against Newcastle, before also stepping off the bench against Villa.