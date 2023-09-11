Wolves Foundation allotment is growing Premier League veg

On the allotment

Participants on Wolves’ Head 4 Health project have not only been improving their mental health by enjoying the great outdoors and working on an allotment – they have also been growing produce which the club have served up in their matchday catering operation.

The allotment in Heath Town has become a popular part of Head 4 Health, offering adults the chance to get together and grow their own food as part of the initiative which aims to improve mental health via workshops and physical activity.

Now Wolves Head Chef Luke Hitchins and the club’s food and hospitality provider Levy UK are providing guidance and support around the allotment with the carrot of ultimately using the fresh good as part of their matchday offering to guests at Molineux.

“I think a really good way of describing our link-up with Head 4 Health and their allotment is that it is completing the circle,” says Luke.

“It is multi-faceted in terms of how many different benefits are involved.

“There is the social angle, people getting out and talking about their issues and improving their mental health as well as the physical aspect, working outdoors and enjoying some exercise.

“For me, being a head chef, obviously food is very important, and the final part of the circle is the allotment itself, growing and preparing food that will then be served to supporters and guests.

“They have already grown enough potatoes to supply the mash which was served in our Chairman’s Suite to 35 people at the Brighton game, and, ultimately, the aim is to provide enough vegetables for the 125 covers in the Boardroom for the fixture against Manchester United in January.

“It’s such a great idea where people on the Head 4 Health project can go to the allotment, have a good chat whilst getting fresh air and exercise, and work towards that end goal of growing food which will be eaten by the club’s corporate guests, giving them a real sense of accomplishment.”

Steve Maiden, Health Officer with Wolves Foundation, says the allotment has become one of the many different features of Head 4 Health which has helped participants make progress.

“When people are working together on a project like the allotment, it is a far more open environment for them to chat and provide support to each other, along with the benefits of getting exercise and being in the open air,” he says.