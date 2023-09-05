Matheus Nunes posts cryptic message following Wolves departure

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

In a cryptic social media post to Wolves supporters, the midfielder said his goodbyes as he completed a £53million move to the Premier League champions.

After Wolves rejected City’s opening bid, Nunes went on strike and refused to train in order to force through the move, which was finally agreed late last week.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Nunes said: “The time has come to say goodbye to the club that allowed me to play in the best League in the world and to the club for whom I have always had deep admiration and respect. Thanks to Wolves, the staff, my team-mates and especially the extraordinary fans, for their unwavering and heart-warming enthusiasm and support.

“I really appreciate the meaning of the word commitment and that was what was always present in my daily attitudes over a year that will remain in my memory forever. I could have a lot to say about the real reason for my departure and how it happened, but I will only say that the fans deserve all my respect, affection and deep admiration.

“Everything happens for a reason, however incomprehensible it may seem at first sight, but the future, I am sure, will clarify it and probably, at that time, everyone without exception will understand the reason for this last troubled week. Thank you Wolves fans, I will never forget you.”

Nunes was an unused substitute in his first game for City, as the team beat Fulham 5-1, due to his lack of training time with the squad.

In a separate post following his move to City, Nunes added: “I am delighted to be here and to be part of this amazing club. I will do my best to reach our goals and to make you guys enjoy my football. Thank you for the warm reception!”

His departure allowed Wolves to make more late signings, as four players came through the door.

Enso Gonzalez and Santi Bueno arrived for £5million and £8.5million respectively, before Tommy Doyle was then announced early on deadline day shortly before Nunes’ departure was confirmed by both clubs.