Manchester United 1 Wolves 0 - Report

Manchester United v Wolves action (Getty)

Entering the 2023/24 season with just days to prepare, after Julen Lopetegui's exit, Wolves played like a side that had been working with O'Neil for a number of years.

They were solid in defence, won plenty of midfield battles and created chances. The biggest of the lot fell to Matheus Cunha at the start of the second half, when he fired wide from close range.

The game became increasingly open as both sides attacked and found space and after failing to finish their chances, United eventually took the lead with 15 minutes to play when Raphael Varane headed home from close range.

Wolves still gave a good account of themselves and pushed for an equaliser, with the loud away support behind them, as they came close on a number of occasions.

In the dying minutes, Andre Onana clattered Sasa Kalajdzic in the air but the officials and VAR failed to award Wolves what seemed like a clear penalty.

In the end, they fell to a dignified defeat after an impressive display.

Analysis

New boss O’Neil made one change from the team that beat Rennes in a pre-season friendly under previous head coach Julen Lopetegui, as Wolves started in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Joao Gomes replaced Joe Hodge in midfield, while Jonny Castro Otto, Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes missed out on the squad.

Erik ten Hag started in a 4-2-3-1 formation and handed debuts to Onana and Mason Mount.

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

At a loud Old Trafford, in which the travelling support were making plenty of noise, Wolves made a solid start to the game. Nelson Semedo did well when he charged forward and set up a shooting opportunity, but United closed the ball down on the edge of their box.

The first United chance came when Max Kilman stepped out of defence but lost possession and the hosts broke forward. It fell for Marcus Rashford but Jose Sa saved with his feet.

Wolves were finding some joy on the counter-attack and after breaking at speed, Lisandro Martinez was booked for a poor foul on Pedro Neto.

After 25 minutes Wolves had a huge chance. Cunha went on a superb solo run to create a three-on-two situation in Wolves’ favour. He picked out Pablo Sarabia on the left, who saw his deflected shot flash just wide of the post.

Another big chance came just minutes later, when some lovely play down the right released Cunha and his shot across goal was wide.

United were calling for a penalty when Rashford’s shot hit Semedo from close range, but the officials and VAR rightly did not award it.

The hosts were starting to swing the momentum in their favour towards the end of the half, but Wolves defending resolutely and looked for some counter-attacking opportunities.

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

The ball did break for Rashford on one occasion, but Kilman blocked.

In the end, they reached half-time at 0-0, and were the better side overall after a positive first 45 minutes under O’Neil.

Wolves started the second half the same as the first, as Cunha missed a sitter in the opening minutes. Matheus Nunes went on a magnificent run down the middle, played in Sarabia on the right, his cross was flicked on by Neto and Cunha had a chance from close range but hit the outside of the post with his shot.

After that monumental chance, the momentum swung again as United came forward. Craig Dawson did well to deny Antony.

But the game was becoming increasingly open and as Wolves broke forward again, Cunha’s shot forced Onana into a save.

At the other end, as Rashford raced down the left, it fell to Alejandro Garnacho who fired over the bar.

O’Neil brought on Hwang Hee-chan for Sarabia after 63 minutes, as Wolves moved Nunes central and put Hwang on the left wing.

With United frustrated at their lack of control over the game, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho were introduced to get a foothold in the fixture.

The clash was still incredibly open and from a United attack, Wolves created a chance. Cunha went on an outstanding solo run, found Hwang on the left before the ball fell to Neto, but he hit it straight at Onana from 10 yards.

Mario Lemina (Getty)

All of Wolves’ good work was finally undone after 76 minutes when United took the lead.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was found on the right and his chipped cross caught out Sa, to allow Varane to head home from close range.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser, and brought on Fabio Silva in an attempt to find it, before Hwang saw an effort flash wide.

Silva came close when he shot at the near post, but Onana made a strong save with his legs.

Just moments later, the ball fell to Silva again and his snap-shot was again saved by Onana, before United launched an offensive and almost scored through Facundo Pellistri.

Kalajdzic made his return from a serious knee injury as he came on in the 87th minute for Wolves.

In added time, with Wolves on the attack, a fan invaded the pitch and the game was stopped as stewards caught him.

In the final moments, Onana clattered Kalajdzic in the air but the referee did not award Wolves a penalty and VAR checked it, but did not overturn it.

That was the final major action of the game, as Wolves fell to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 76 Varane heads home

PENALTY CALL 90+ Onana takes out Kalajdzic

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 77), Nunes, Lemina, Gomes (Kalajdzic, 87), Neto, Sarabia (Hwang, 63), Cunha (Silva, 77).

Subs: Bentley, Toti, Doherty, Traore, Hodge.

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez (Lindelof, 45), Shaw, Casemiro, Mount (Erikesen, 68), Antony (Peillistri, 77), Fernandes, Garnacho (Sancho, 68), Rashford (McTominay, 87).