Max Kilman agrees new five-year Wolves contract

By Liam Keen

Wolves defender Max Kilman has agreed a new five-year contract with the club.

Max Kilman (Getty)
Max Kilman (Getty)

The 26-year-old has been subject to interest from Napoli this summer, with Wolves rejecting a £30million bid from the Italian champions.

After turning down that offer,Wolves opened talks with Kilman over a new deal and terms have now been agreed with the centre-back. Wolves are due to announce the new deal soon.

Kilman has also been named captain for the upcoming season, following the departures of Ruben Neves and Conor Coady.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

