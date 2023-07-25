Wolves move for Alex Scott hangs in the balance

Alex Scott (PA)

The club have had two offers worth £18million and £20million rejected for the Bristol City midfielder, but it is understood the money to secure his signing is now currently unavailable due to a risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Wolves have so far sold Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez for a combined £83million, but it is understood further player sales will be needed for the club to spend on summer additions.

The club have so far brought in Tom King and Matt Doherty on free deals, but in order to bring Scott and other targets in, Wolves will need to sell as things stands.

Julen Lopetegui said: “Unfortunately, the situation was reality, it was bad news for me of course. I’m trying in the summer; this is the plan A that we have and after that we have to adapt to the situation to the plan B, trying to think about the players that are cost effective signings in this situation.

“It is true that in this moment, we can’t develop the plan B either. We lost a lot of players, and it is true that we think the club want to sell more players. This situation, we need players to balance the squad and be competitive in the Premier League for sure.

“Unfortunately we have this situation, I am not a financial adviser of course but I am a coach and I know we need to be competitive in the Premier League. I hope that we are going to improve because this situation because we need that. The players that are here, they’re committed but of course all of the rest is true.

“First of all you have accept it and after to trust it and after be able to be again excited with the new plan. We did that, and now we don’t have this plan either because of the moment we don’t have the new players, we have more players out and only got in one free player.

“For example, yesterday we lost Raul, he is gone and it was a pity for me that he has gone but it was not under my control whether he wants out or not, its not my control. I want to highlight this, he is not under my contract. I can understand that you have to sell of course and as my responsibility I can highlight the demand we are going to have in the Premier League, sure. We have to be ready for that now. We are in the first week of the preseason and the first match against Manchester United will be around the corner.”