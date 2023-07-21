Wolves duo Chiquinho and Hoever set for Stoke loans

Stoke City's Ki-Jana Hoever (left) and Coventry City's Ryan Howley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Coventry. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 21-year-old defender spent the second half of last season in the Potteries and will now return for the forthcoming campaign, after agreeing to extend his deal at Molineux which previously ran to 2025.

He will be joined in the Championship by winger Chiquinho, who has also agreed a season-long switch to Alex Neil’s team. Both deals are understood to have January recall options.

Hoever has made 25 first-team appearances for Wolves since joining three summers ago from Liverpool for £13.5million.

But after falling out of favour under Bruno Lage, he spent the first part of last season at PSV Eindhoven before switching to Stoke in January, going on to make 17 appearances.