Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves duo Chiquinho and Hoever set for Stoke loans

By Matt MaherWolvesPublished:

Ki-Jana Hoever is poised to sign a contract extension at Wolves before heading back to Stoke on loan.

Stoke City's Ki-Jana Hoever (left) and Coventry City's Ryan Howley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Coventry. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Stoke City's Ki-Jana Hoever (left) and Coventry City's Ryan Howley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Coventry. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 21-year-old defender spent the second half of last season in the Potteries and will now return for the forthcoming campaign, after agreeing to extend his deal at Molineux which previously ran to 2025.

He will be joined in the Championship by winger Chiquinho, who has also agreed a season-long switch to Alex Neil’s team. Both deals are understood to have January recall options.

Hoever has made 25 first-team appearances for Wolves since joining three summers ago from Liverpool for £13.5million.

But after falling out of favour under Bruno Lage, he spent the first part of last season at PSV Eindhoven before switching to Stoke in January, going on to make 17 appearances.

Chiquinho missed the whole of last season with a knee ligament injury sustained in a friendly against Burnley. The 23-year-old has made nine appearances since joining Wolves from Estoril in January, 2022.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News