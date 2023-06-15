Julen Lopetegui commits future to Wolves

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Spaniard's position was uncertain after he raised concerns over Wolves' Financial Fair Play issues this summer, but after talks with Wolves' hierarchy he will now stay on as head coach next season.

After the Express & Star revealed Wolves' strategy for a low net spend this summer, after overspending in recent windows, Lopetegui admitted he was unaware of those issues when he arrived at the club and cast doubt over his future.

The 56-year-old has spent the last few weeks since the season ended contemplating his position, and after talks with Wolves has confirmed he will stay in his post. He currently has two years left on his contract.

Although seemingly unhappy at Wolves' inability to spend big this summer, Lopetegui has now accepted the summer the club is facing.

Ruben Neves is still likely to depart and could raise as much as £45million, while Max Kilman and Nathan Collins are attracting interest.

The club will need to raise some funds before splashing the cash, but for now the days of big money signings are gone, after recent flops.

Instead, Wolves are largely focusing on the £8million-£15million range, where the majority of their successful signings have been secured.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs and his recruitment team will need to be creative as they seek new signings, and are also concentrating on bringing in players that have a burning desire to play for Wolves.

In addition, Lopetegui's positive relationship with Hobbs played a big part in the manager accepting Wolves' position and staying with the club.

Meanwhile, any potential Wolves exit for Fran Garagarza will not impact Lopetegui's future at the club.

The technical advisor, who arrived at Wolves as part of Lopetegui's backroom staff, is being heavily linked with a move back to Spain to become the new sporting director of Espanyol.

Domingo Catoira recently left that role at the Catalan club after just a year when Espanyol were relegated from the Spanish top flight at the end of last season.