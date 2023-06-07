Notification Settings

Wolves' Craig Dawson could receive Europa Conference League winners medal

By Nathan Judah

Craig Dawson could receive an unlikely European Conference League medal tonight despite not playing for either side.

Craig Dawson (Getty)

The final sees West Ham United face off against Serie A's Fiorentina in Prague.

It is understood that The Hammers will receive 40 medals, whether as winners of the Europa Conference League or runners-up.

The centre-back completed his £3.3m move from London to the West Midlands in January, but made four appearances in the competition prior to the switch.

Coincidently, West Ham won all four of those games against FCSB, Silkeborg and Anderlecht (twice).

"It was actually a Wolves fan who told me I’d get a medal," Dawson told the Mail.

"But I don’t know if that’s the case or not. I just hope they do it, win it and achieve something special together.

"I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish I could be in Prague to cheer on the lads.

"Instead I’ll be glued to my television screen at home with my football-mad son who will be trying to stay up and watch it!"

Dawson had been a revelation at Molineux since his arrival and has formed a successful centre-back partnership with Max Kilman.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

