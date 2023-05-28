Julen Lopetegui unable to re-sign Wolves stars

Julen Lopetegui and Pablo Sanz (Getty)

Joao Moutinho is set to leave this summer, while Diego Costa and Adama Traore are the only other players out of contract.

Lopetegui’s future at the club is currently uncertain due to Wolves’ inability to spend big for next season, and the manager has now revealed his frustration at not being able to re-sign players.

“This is a problem. You have players you want to re-sign and you can’t because they are like a new signing in financial terms,” he said.

“I am not a financial advisor, I am a coach, I can say if I want or don’t want these players but after it is about the possibility of the club.

“That is why it does not depend on me. I know that the sporting director and his staff have worked very hard in these five months and they have different targets for the squad.

“But to execute any targets you need to know how much money you have. If not it is impossible.”

Despite keeping Wolves in the Premier League, the club’s season ended on a sour note as they were demolished 5-0 by Arsenal.

Lopetegui’s side put in a poor display and the head coach says his side played like a Championship side – as he once again fired more warnings about the dangers of not investing this summer.

He added: “The first is to analyse truly the situation, to analyse where we are, where we want to go and what players we have.

“I repeat, the fantastic squad, they are now today in the Championship. This is the Premier League. The Premier League doesn’t forgive anyone, no one. If you don’t do your homework, it is more difficult.

“Despite that, if you do, it is difficult, it is not easy. That is why we have to learn about the present for the future.

“I know we have Financial Fair Play problems for the future. You want to compete in the Premier League and you have to have a good squad.

“We have had problems with players for different injuries and surgeries.

“This can happen when you achieve your aim three matches before, any player who has any problem prefers to have a little surgery now.

“That is why we have this problem. It is a line-up thinking about the match today.

“After we have problems with the players but we’re not thinking about the future.

“Pedro is out, Daniel Podence is out, Diego Costa is out, they have had little problems and that’s why they stay out.