GALLERY: 300th E&S Wolves live podcast raises £4.7k for Wolves Foundation

Around 220 Wolves fans packed into the Sir Jack Hayward suite at Molineux on Thursday night as Wolves correspondent Liam Keen and digital sports editor Nathan Judah took to the stage for a two-and-a-half hour show.
A 300th live episode special of the Express & Star Wolves podcast helped raise more than £4,700 for the Wolves Foundation.
Around 220 Wolves fans packed into the Sir Jack Hayward suite at Molineux on Thursday night as Wolves correspondent Liam Keen and digital sports editor Nathan Judah took to the stage for a two-and-a-half hour show.