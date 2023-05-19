Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make return for Everton at Wolves

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The England international was replaced at half-time of last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City due to a groin problem, and having been given a reduced workload this week, manager Sean Dyche is ready to bring him back into the squad.

“He’s had a few down days and it is looking more promising so he will be with us again (on Friday),” the boss said.

“He has come through the last couple of days well.”

The striker’s inclusion would be a huge boost to Everton as they face a vital game in their fight to survive.

Defender Vitalii Mykolenko’s continued absence, he missed the City game with a thigh problem, means Everton are without any first-choice full-backs as Seamus Coleman’s season was ended by a knee injury earlier this month.

Dyche admits it would be a risk to play the Ukraine international this weekend.

“I doubt he will be right for this one. He has got a chance for the next one,” he said.

“It’s a risk-and-reward scenario but he hasn’t trained so I doubt he’ll be ready for this one.

“Myko is close but it is whether we take a gamble on that with only one to go (after this weekend).”

On Coleman, Dyche added: “The way that he is around the group just rubs off on others. He’s a fantastic pro, it’s as simple as that.”

Tom Davies is also unlikely to be fit for the trip to Molineux.