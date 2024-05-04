Manchester City 5 Wolves 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A first half Erling Haaland hat-trick down lowly Wolves for their third defeat in four games.

The striker dispatched an early penalty to give Manchester City the lead, before powerfully heading home a second to put the hosts in control.

A second penalty before half-time handed Haaland his second hat-trick in two seasons against Wolves, to end a disastrous first half for the visitors.

Hwang Hee-chan netted just eight minutes into the second half to give Wolves hope, but City responded within a minute as Haaland curled home a wonderful fourth.