Former Wolves boss Terry Connor takes over Caribbean nation Grenada

Terry Connor, Wolves' former long-term assistant to Mick McCarthy and then briefly boss, has taken over at Grenada in the Caribbean. Pics: @GFAGrenada/Twitter

Connor, 60, was long-term Molineux assistant to Mick McCarthy and the pair subsequently worked together at Ipswich, the Republic of Ireland national team, APOEL in Cyprus, Cardiff and most recently Blackpool.

He was in charge as Wolves slumped to Premier League relegation in 2012 following McCarthy's sacking.

Connor is now working on the small island, where there is a population of roughly 125,000 and a FIFA ranking of 175th, to gear his new side up towards preliminary qualifying ties for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Grenada, known as the Spice Boys, had five English-based players in their squad during the last internationals. They lost 7-1 to the United States in Nations League action in March.

They face Guyana in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 17 where the winner will most-likely go on to face the tricky prospect of heavyweights Trinidad and Tobago.

Former Albion striker Jason Roberts is one of Grenada's all-time legends. He notched 13 goals in 15 caps.