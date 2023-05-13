Notification Settings

'Dan Bentley the only positive!' Wolves fans on Manchester United defeat - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

A dull and uninspiring first 30 minutes saw United dominate possession but do very little with it, while Wolves failed to create anything going forward.

It took a defensive mistake for the hosts to take the lead, when Anthony Martial finished from close range.

Wolves were much brighter in the second half and found space in forward areas, but failed to capitalise, while United squandered several chances.

The visitors were pushing for an equaliser in added time before substitute Alejandro Garnacho was released to score a second on the break and condemn Wolves to defeat.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

