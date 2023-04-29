Wolves boss is keen for strong finish on road

Dan McNamara (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

His team go into the final game of the season level on points with leaders Nottingham Forest who are at home to Stoke City with the chance to clinch the title.

McNamara points to a 0-0 draw with Derby a few weeks ago as costing them the advantage over Forest going into the final fixtures.

But he is keen not to dwell on it saying: “If we can’t win the title we can make sure we only lose it on goal difference and just need to focus on the task in hand as Brighouse will be a difficult proposition. Then if Forest slip up we will take advantage

“We need to finish the season as strongly as possible and re-group for the next one when we will go again,”

In the same division, West Bromwich Albion visit Derby County in their final fixture of the season.

Jenny Sugarman’s team know they can’t finish higher than sixth but will be keen for a good showing in the last game.

Birmingham City Women can’t win the championship despite a winning streak of five games in a row.

But they test themselves at home against title winners Bristol City in their final game tomorrow.

In National League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge finish the season off at Leafield Athletic whilst third placed Sporting Khalsa are at home to Solihull Moors

Kidderminster Harriers will attempt to lift silverware tomorrow when they take on Redditch Borough Firsts in the final of the Worcestershire County Cup tomorrow. Kick off at Claines Lane, Worcester is 2pm.

In the West Midlands Premier, Lye Town who still have three games to play entertain Crusaders in their final league game of the season whilst Lichfield Ladies, who have two, fixtures left travel to Solihull Sporting.

Division One North action sees a derby game at Lichfield City where the reserves take on Walsall Wood whilst Darlaston Town (1874) CIC Ladies are at home to Coventry City Women.