Matheus Nunes salutes new boots after stunning Wolves winner

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes scores

That’s because the Portuguese midfielder’s emphatic match-winning first half strike was executed with a pair of new boots after giving his previous pair away at last week’s Open Training Session.

An appeal had actually been issued on Twitter for the return of the boots, not because Nunes needed them back, but because they contained a personalised insole which he has worn throughout his career.

“I gave one of my boots to a kid in the stand at the Easter open training we did,” Matheus revealed.

“I had my personalised insole inside of the boots, because I have one leg shorter than the other, so we tried to get it back, but I don’t know if we’re going to get it back.

“But it felt o-k, so I play with the boots I have now – and hopefully I will score more goals!

“Since I started playing professional football I started to use them (the insoles), but this is the first game I’ve played without them, and I scored, so it was good.

“Technically it was a very good goal because the shot wasn’t front on, it was to the side so it was very good.

“It was a win against a very good team and every point is going to be tough to get – we’re fighting to avoid relegation and we want to get out of the zone.

“We’ve got eight cup finals to achieve that and every point is going to be hard to get.”

Although Nunes limped out of the action in the final few minutes, he is hoping it was just a kick which will leave him ready to feature against Brentford on Saturday.

And that will be music to the ears of Head Coach Julen Lopetegui, who, whilst extremely pleased with the team performance and the precious three points, was certainly not getting carried away.

“To win a match like this, you have to be very close to perfection,” he said.

“We tried to do that in the defensive phase and the offensive phase, to push and be aggressive with the ball and to attack when we had the chance to.

“You have to defend very well because they have top players in all the positions and, for me, one of the best squads in the world.

“We are happy for this win, but it is gone now – we have to start again and think about trying to get the next three points against Brentford