Max Kilman urges Wolves to ignore other sides in fight for Premier League survival

Wolves came from behind to draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and face nine more games to save their season.

With nine teams in the battle, and many of them playing each other, Kilman says Wolves must only focus on what they can control.

When asked about looking for other teams' results, he said: "To be honest, I don't think we really care about that.

"We care about ourselves. We're in control of what we can do and we'll go from there.

"We have to go again. We have nine big games to go and we have to pick up some points and results.

"We'll show that character that we showed in the second half and go from there.

"We need to stay calm, the players and the fans. We'll take each game with the way we want to play and go from there. We'll create chances, score goals and win games."

Brennan Johnson's goal put Forest ahead before Daniel Podence's 83rd minute strike rescued a point for Wolves.

Wolves had a lot of possession and despite only having one shot on goal, Kilman felt the team showed character to come back from a losing position.

He added: "They started off quite well and came at us, but then we dominated possession throughout the game.

"In the second half we really created some chances. It was good that we got the goal and 1-1 was probably a fair result.

"From the second half we showed a lot of character and we can definitely build from this, into the next game.

"That's how we've been and that's how we build out foundation, from our character. We really showed it, especially in the second half.

"They (Podence and Sarabia) came on and were bright. They tried to play forward.

"Daniel and Sarabia are very attacking players and like to take good risks going forward, so they came on and made a difference.

"It was a very composed finish. He has that composure in the box and it showed with a great finish."

Meanwhile, the FA are looking into an alleged spitting incident between Podence and Johnson, despite VAR not giving the Wolves forward a red card after reviewing it.

Kilman, however, does not believe Podence has that in his nature.

He said: "To be honest, I didn't see it. I was focusing on the game and it happened somewhere on the pitch.

"I didn't see it but I highly doubt he'd do something like that.

"He's a very strong character, he's a very good boy who wants to do well for the team.