Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1 - player ratings

Max Kilman (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

Sa should have been more decisive with the Forest goal, but did make some good stops.

Nelson Semedo - 6

The right-back got forward well in the first half and did well enough defensively, although did get caught out several times when Wolves were chasing an equaliser.

Craig Dawson - 5

Dawson was not having a bad game, but almost lost it for Wolves before he was taken off after 65 minutes. With Wolves chasing a goal, he got beaten and out-paced several times and Forest should have put the game to bed.

Max Kilman - 7

The pick of the bunch defensively, Kilman did well in the air and with the ball at his feet.

Toti Gomes - 6

Toti could have done a bit better for the goal, but he also showed a lot of strength, defensive intelligence and a will to go forward in a different position.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves had good spells, but has not quite been at his influential best recently. He’s now suspended for two games and although Wolves will suffer for it, he might benefit from the break.

Mario Lemina - 5

Lemina was a little bit lost in the midfield and was not able to have an impact, before he came off at half-time.

Adama Traore - 6

A strange game for Adama. He had spells where he looked very dangerous and was Wolves’ best outlet, and other moments where he was so wasteful.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Similar to Lemina, he had a quiet afternoon before coming off at half-time. He’s not a number 10.

Matheus Nunes - 5

Nunes flowed in and out of the game, and was unable to have a big effect on the contest.

Matheus Cunha - 5

Cunha was isolated and struggled as a number nine. He needs to play off a striker.

Substitutes