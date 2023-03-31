Wolves and West Brom see agents fees drop - while Aston Villa and Walsall's rise

The FA has published its annual figures on the amount spent by Premier League, EFL and National League clubs on agents fees.
The latest figures show Wolves spent £6.2m in the year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, compared with £11.95m in the previous year - the fourth least amount in the Premier League.
Aston Villa are fourth in the list of Premier League clubs, as fees rose by £6.1m from £9.5m to £15.6m.
In the Championship, West Brom’s agent fees dropped by around £1.74 million from £4.148m down to £2.4m.
Stoke and Birmingham City also both saw a drop in their spending on fees, with Blues spending £1.1m, a drop of £153,000, and Stoke paying out £2m, a decrease of £1.4m
Walsall’s spending was on the rise as they sat eighth in the list of League Two clubs.
Between February 2, 2021 and January 31, 2022, the Saddlers spent £60,010 in fees, a figure that rose by around £8,500 over the last year to £68,585.
And in the National League, Kidderminster Harrier’s saw a five figure increase in the amount they spent on agents fees.
The National League North side spent £10,238 over the year to January 31 - a total rise of £6,400.
The figures and transactions involving agents are published annually by the FA, in accordance with FIFA regulations.