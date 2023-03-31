Notification Settings

Chris Wood ruled out as Nottingham Forest face injury crisis ahead of Wolves crunch clash

By Liam Keen

Nottingham Forest are facing an injury crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves, with striker Chris Wood ruled out for the season.

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury

The January signing picked up a thigh injury while away with New Zealand during the international break and will now be sidelined.

Alongside that blow, Forest also have doubts over Serge Aurier, Andre Ayew, Gustavo Scarpa and Brennan Johnson after they all picked up knocks. Head coach Steve Cooper said: “We’ve had a mixed bag. Chris Wood is out for the season. He’s picked up an injury during the international break.

“Serge, Andre and Gustavo have picked up some injuries over the break as well. We’re not sure how long they will be out for or what their availability will be for the next few games.

“Taiwo (Awoniyi) and Cheikhou (Kouyate) are back in full training. And obviously Moussa (Niakhate) is back now having played the last game and then making his international debut for Senegal – congratulations to him for that, I know what it means to him.

“It’s a mixed bag on availability. Would I like it to look better? Of course, but it’s just something we have to deal with. We’ll put our focus on the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them guys.”

Johnson has been battling with a groin issue but played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle in their last game, before pulling out of the Wales squad.

Cooper added: “Brennan is not back to full fitness. It’s something we are assessing on a daily basis and are having to manage. Like some of the other guys, it’s a little bit inconclusive at the moment, in terms of availability for the next games, with us having three in a week.

“It’s a day by day situation, not just with him but with a few of the boys. That’s pretty normal for this time of the season, after so many games and training sessions, it’s inevitable you pick up some injuries, some niggles and some knocks that can fluctuate day to day. It’s an ongoing process, not just with him but with a few of the lads – but that’s normal for the time of the season.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

