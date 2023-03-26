Notification Settings

Dave Edwards charity game: Shrewsbury 4 Wolves 3 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following David Edwards' charity game at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Thousands of pounds were raised for two fantastic charities as Shrewsbury got the better of Wolves after an excellent second-half comeback.

Marc Pugh was the hero for Salop scoring a brace, while Matt Jarvis bagged two Wolves.

