Wolves and West Brom set to lock horns for second time in three days

Albion and Wolves do battle in the cup tomorrow at Keys Park, days after their Hawthorns clash in the league (Getty)

A 26-year wait for any Wolves win at The Hawthorns was ended on Thursday evening with a 3-1 league victory over the Baggies in the National Northern Premier.

But both sides turn their focus to Birmingham County Cup semi- final honours tomorrow at Keys Park (2pm) in a repeat of last season’s final, won by Wolves.

McNamara said: “I don’t think there’s any more hunger required, it’s a semi-final and we’re playing Albion!

“I don’t think either team probably wanted it to be like this, but it is what it is. We’ll be as prepared as we can, they are going to cause us problems, we’ve got to manage them, we’ll probably suffer but we’ve got to find a way through the adversity.”

Albion boss Jenny Sugarman said of her side’s defeat: “We made a great start, that’s three games in a row against Wolves we’ve scored first and unfortunately come out with the same result at the end, which is hugely disappointing.

“In the first half we didn’t deal with the duels and individual battles as well as we could have, we let them stamp their authority as the half went on. In the second half we did much better with that. Some of the intent was really good.

“We’ve showed we can compete with a very good side and we need to turn that into results.”