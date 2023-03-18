'It's becoming a conspiracy that they want Wolves to be relegated!' Fans furious after Leeds loss - WATCH

Jack Harrison gave the visitors the lead within six minutes, before Wolves wasted several good chances to level before the break – and were again denied a penalty that many felt should have been given.
Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put Leeds 3-0 up by the 62nd minute, before Wolves sparked into life.
Jonny Castro Otto’s smart finish got them a goal back, before Matheus Cunha’s first goal for Wolves made it 3-2.
With Wolves pushing for a way back into the game, Jonny was rightly given a straight red card for a poor foul on Ayling.
In the dying minutes of added time, Rodrigo added a fourth for Leeds. A long VAR check did not overturn the goal, and unused substitute Matheus Nunes was given a straight red card for his appeals.