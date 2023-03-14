Wolves open to Dexter Lembikisa loan with Burton Albion interested

Dexter Lembikisa (Getty)

The 19-year-old right-back has risen up the ranks at Wolves and made his senior debut earlier this season, with his continued improvement catching the eye of Football League suitors.

League One side Burton Albion have been monitoring Lembikisa’s progress since last year and could make a move for the defender in the summer, with Wolves open to letting him leave.

The teenager could have left in January but Julen Lopetegui chose to keep him as the fifth full-back option as a precaution.

Several other clubs across the pyramid are also expected to be interested in the teenager this summer, who recently made his senior debut for the Jamaica national team.

Lembikisa made his first Wolves appearance under interim boss Steve Davis back in early November, when he came off the bench in the Carabao Cup win over Leeds.

Just three days later he made his Premier League debut with an impressive 20 minute cameo off the bench in the 2-0 loss at home to Arsenal.

Lembikisa made a good impression on Lopetegui when he arrived at the club and made a surprise start away at Liverpool in the FA Cup back in January, and put in an impressive display against Netherlands star Cody Gakpo.

He then started the replay back at Molineux before coming off at half-time, with his chances being limited after Wolves made additions in January.