Adama Traore insists Wolves have 'turned a corner' in battle to avoid drop

Adama Traore celebrates the equaliser at St Mary's (Getty)

The Spanish winger played a hand in the equaliser at Southampton as ten man Wolves came from behind to record back to back league wins for the first time this season.

The victory moved Wolves up to 15th - having won four of Julen Lopetegui's seven league games since the Spaniard took over from Bruno Lage.

Traore believes Lopetegui's 'never surrender' attitude has rubbed off on the players since he arrived at the club - and they never stopped believing they could get something at St Mary's.

He said: "We have for sure (turned a corner). We have to keep believing.

"The game it was amazing, how we came back, and we have to keep going. Enjoy it, we won, and we keep on working.

“We always have to believe, we never surrender, it doesn’t matter the situation, we have to keep fighting. That’s the mentality we have and that’s the mentality the gaffer wants.

“It was amazing. I think the team had very good spirit, we had one man less, but we kept going, kept fighting and the result came. We believed and, in the end, we got the result.”

After Traore's effort had been turned through his own net by Southampton's Jan Bednarek - it was Wolves new boy Joao Gomes who stole the headlines.

The £15 million January signing came off the bench to fire home an 87th minute winner to mark a dream Premier League debut.

Traore added: "He’s a young lad, he has to keep working.