Julen Lopetegui thrilled with quick impact of new Wolves signings

Craig Dawson (Getty)

New boys Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia were all in the starting XI at Molineux and all equipped themselves well in an excellent team performance which was too good for the Reds to handle.

“It’s not easy for them, of course, but they are our players and have the possibility to play,” said boss Julen Lopetegui.

“I want to highlight the attitude and the environment of the dressing room, it’s very important for the team, sometimes you play one player, sometimes one other.

“They arrived 10 days ago and, of course, they are our players and have the opportunity to come in for us. Maybe the next match we are going to change three or four players, I don’t know, but this is the task of all the players.”

Meanwhile, a chastened Alisson Becker admits Liverpool can forget about Champions League qualification until they fix their form.

“We have to think on the next games, that’s what we have in our hands,” Alissonsaid. “We are not in a position to think too much about what we can do at the end of the season. We have to think about what we can do better now and to win the next game that is in front of us. That’s it.

“We are not in the situation where we are confident but we tried. We did a good second half and then we concede again: you don’t score and you concede again, so it’s completely frustrating from my side.

“It looks like in the game we were two steps behind in the first 15 minutes and then we make one step forward. So we still need to do more steps because of the result.