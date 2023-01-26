Notification Settings

Wolves close in on Joao Gomes in £15million deal

By Matt MaherWolvesPublished:

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Joao Gomes after agreeing a £15million deal with Flamengo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui ahead of the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The 21-year-old midfielder had been a prime target for Julen Lopetegui this month, though the move was put in doubt when Lyon attempted to hijack it by offering the Brazilian club a more lucrative offer.

But Gomes made clear he only wanted to join Wolves and the clubs eventually reached agreement on a deal last night.

Gomes is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year contract and will arrive in the Midlands early next week to complete the switch ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

A product of Flamengo’s youth system, Gomes is considered one of the brightest young talents in Brazil and has already won a number of honours at club level, including the Copa Libertadores.

He will become Wolves’ sixth and most likely final signing of a busy first transfer window for Lopetegui, which has seen the club commit to more than £75m in transfer fees as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

A loan deal for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, which includes an obligation to buy for £43m in the summer, was agreed for the start of the month.

Wolves have also added midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice for £9m and forward Pablo Sarabia from Paris St-Germain for £4.4m, while defender Craig Dawson arrived from West Ham for £3.3m and goalkeeper Dan Bentley was signed from Bristol City for a nominal fee.

