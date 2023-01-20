Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes joins Benfica on loan

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

The 26-year-old, who only joined Wolves in the summer for a fee of £27.5million, has returned to his homeland and the club he played for at the start of his career.

Guedes has struggled in England since he arrived five months ago and has scored just two goals for Wolves.

New head coach Julen Lopetegui left Guedes out of the squad for the last two games as he neared an exit, while the club brought in Pablo Sarabia on a permanent deal to replace him.

Guedes now joins Benfica until the end of the season. The loan deal does not have an option for the Portuguesese club to buy him permanently.