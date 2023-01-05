Notification Settings

Villa 1 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Following the 1-1 draw with Villa, Liam Keen rates the players on their performance.

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.
Jose Sa - 7

Sa was exceptionally unlucky with the slip, otherwise he may have stopped Ings' equaliser. Overall, he did well.

Nelson Semedo - 6

The right-back definitely put in an improved performance, both offensively and defensively. He is slightly marked down for giving Villa too much space in the latter stages, which they utilised to attack.

Nathan Collins - 8

Collins had an excellent game against tricky opponents. He commanded the area, was vocal and made a lot of vital interceptions.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman is certainly looking more comfortable and was excelling alongside Collins, but unfortunately the equaliser and late Bailey chance both came from his side.

Hugo Bueno - 7

A very accomplished performance from Bueno who is becoming more physically capable in the Premier League with every passing week.

Ruben Neves - 8

A superb range of passing and excellent tackles resulted in a dominant Neves display. He was pulling all the strings, particularly in the first half.

Matheus Nunes - 8

Nunes continues to impress in the number eight role. He ran from deep to create attacks and tracked back to defend. He's finding his feet.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

The forward was much better against Villa than in previous weeks. He looked more dangerous in possession of the ball and worked hard, but he is still yet to pop up in the decisive moments.

Joao Moutinho - 7

Still in an adapted attacking midfield role, Moutinho was far more energetic against Villa and helped Wolves dominate the midfield in the first half.

Daniel Podence - 8

A superb goal was matched with a free-flowing attacking performance. It is just a shame he was taken off at half-time.

Diego Costa - 6

This was probably one of Costa's best Wolves performances and certainly his most hard-working. He still needs to offer more of a threat, however.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Podence, 45), 7, Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Hwang, 59), 7, Joe Hodge (for Moutinho, 59), 6, Matheus Cunha (for Costa, 66), 6, Toti Gomes (for Bueno, 79).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Jonny, Guedes, Jimenez.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

