Julen Lopetegui looking to bolster Wolves backline

Wolves defender Nathan Collins (AMA)

Kilman, aged 25, and Collins, 21, are still relatively young and inexperienced as top-flight defenders.

They did put in an improved performance against Manchester United and are talented players, but the head coach admits the club need to bring in reinforcements.

When asked if an experienced signing is needed at centre-back, Lopetegui said: “We are going to try to improve all the lines if we can, because we need to.

“Kilman and Nathan are very young defenders but at the same time I think they can be a good couple.

“We are going to help them develop quickly. You can have a very big individual defender but you never get to have a good couple.

“For me it’s very important that they work as a couple and we are going to try and develop their skills.”

Wolves’ biggest problem this season has been scoring goals, with just 10 notched in 17 Premier League games so far this season.

Ruben Neves is currently the leading goalscorer with just four, while Raul Jimenez is the only striker to score for Wolves this season, but both of his goals have come in the Carabao Cup.

Wolves are making moves in the transfer window to address that, but Lopetegui believes that the current squad can also make vast improvements.

“You must work, have the belief and to come in tomorrow wanting to work hard and to believe that we are able to improve,” he added.

“We have to improve of course, but the only way that I know how to make more chances is, in the end, to have the confidence in the players that they will score more.”

Matheus Cunha has come in on loan, which will become permanent in the summer for £43million, as Wolves hope to find more goals, but the head coach still has belief in those at the club.