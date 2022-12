Rubrn Neves nets a crucial goal in a win over Nottingham Forest (Getty)

It began under Bruno Lage with Wolves looking at the top eight before tailing off late in the campaign.

Then after a big spending summer the season got off to a bad start and Lage was gone.

In came Julen Lopetegui and the place has been lifted. A cup win has been followed by a late victory over Everton and suddenly things are looking up.

Here is a look back at 2022 through the camera with some of the best photographs of 2022:

Joao Moutnho scores the winner in Wolves' first game of 2022 at Manchester United (Getty)

Wolves good start to the year continues as Ruben Neves nets in a win over Brentford (Getty)

It keeps getting better as Raul Jimenez nets in a 2-0 win at Spurs (Getty)

Wolves players celebrate together as a 4-0 win over Watford continues their climb (Getty)

Derby success! Wolves pick up 2-1 home win over Aston Villa (Getty)

Bruno Lage had a difficult end to the campaign with results hard to come by. Here he watches on as Wolves are beaten 3-0 by Liverpool (Getty)

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Goncalo Guedes at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 08, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Diego Costa at Molineux on September 08, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Nathan Collins is sent off as Wolves are thrashed by Manchester City (Getty)

Bruno Lage is out of a job after being sacked by Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Davis takes over as interim boss of Wolves(Getty)

Rubrn Neves nets a crucial goal in a win over Nottingham Forest (Getty)

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui arrives at Compton ahead of his first day at Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on November 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui looks over training during his first day at Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on November 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Julen Lopetegui unveiled to the Wolves fans (Getty)

Julen Lopetegui during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool on December 26, 2022 (Getty)