Julen Lopetegui praises Wolves' mentality in dramatic Everton win

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s last minute strike handed Lopetegui all three points in his first Premier League game in charge.

The result was only Wolves’ third league win of the season and has taken them up to 18th.

Wolves had to come from behind at Goodison Park and Lopetegui has hailed the mentality of his players.

He said: “I think we had a good match. It was a very hard task against a good team, and we suffered a goal, but we showed a good mentality.

“We didn’t think about the goal and continued working to overcome the situation, and that will be very important for us and our belief in our ourselves. We need that.

“Of course we are happy, but we are happy only for today.

“It is only three points. We know we have a very hard task in front of us and we have to be ready to continue working and improve a lot of things.

“We have to enjoy this a bit, but we haven’t done anything yet.”

Southampton’s loss to Brighton helped Wolves move off the bottom of the division by a point, as they now move within one point of Everton.

Lopetegui added: “I am aware of our position and we need good news, of course, and I am very happy for our fans and above all my players, because they have suffered a lot and they have to believe more in themselves.

“This is only one step, we are in a bad position and we have to be ready tomorrow morning. Tonight we’ll enjoy dinner with our families but tomorrow we have to be ready for the next match.

“We are never going to be on the floor. When we win we are happy.”

When the game was locked at 1-1 in the first half, Jose Sa may a superb save to deny Anthony Gordon who had raced through on goal.

When asked about that crucial save, Lopetegui added: “In a match of this level, you have a lot of key moments and it was an important moment for us.

“I remember one over in the start of the second half with Hugo, and another in the first half with Costa.

“If you want to win these kind of matches you have to overcome these key moments, so we are happy.”

Daniel Podence, who scored Wolves’ equaliser, was a stand-out performer at Goodison Park.

He came off in the 72nd minute with an injury, but Lopetegui confirmed after the game that he only suffered from some ‘soreness’ in his leg, and that they’re not expecting it to be a troublesome injury.