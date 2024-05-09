Wolves boss Gary O'Neil on his lessons learned from FA ban

Having been on the wrong end of several contentious VAR decisions this season, it boiled over for O’Neil in the aftermath of the West Ham game when Max Kilman’s late equaliser was chalked off.

Offside was given against Tawanda Chirewa, who the officials judged was impeding goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil was charged by the FA for acting in an ‘improper and/or threatening’ manner towards the officials and after admitting the charge, he received an £8,000 fine and a one-match touchline ban, which he served at the weekend against champions Manchester City.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to take a game not from the touchline,” O’Neil said. “It’s not something I’m planning to experience too often, so hopefully it’s my first and last charge and ban.