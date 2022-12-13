Julen Lopetegui: Wolves squad needs additions

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The new head coach arrives with a mission to steer Wolves to Premier League safety, as they currently sit bottom of the top flight.

Wolves have been in talks for Atletico Madrid pair Matheus Cunha and Felipe, and while Lopetegui believes additions are important, he also wants more from the current crop.

"We have to be very clear that the main actors are here, after I don't know what is going to happen," he said.

"Of course, we want to improve our squad. We need to improve our squad and we have to improve our competition.

"But at the same time we have to increase the confidence and players have to believe in themselves, to show that they are better players than they have shown.

"They have to change the situation. We can help them, but the key moments are the players' determination and commitment to change the situation.

"They are working very hard to show their strengths and skills to translate to the coach that they are ready to compete.

"For me, it's very important that they are competitive. In their daily work they have to feel that. It will help us to improve.

"I am trying to translate this spirit and different tactical aspects."

Wolves have been out in Marbella since the beginning of last week and play their second and final friendly, against Cadiz, tomorrow before flying home.

As the team prepares for the first game back in the Carabao Cup against Gillingham, one week from now, Lopetegui admits he is managing some small injuries but has seen improvement in his squad.

"We feel good and are working very hard over the last days," he added.

"We're looking forward to improving the team and to translate to the players all of our feelings and way to work. We are happy at the moment.

"My first weeks have been very happy for me.

"I'm getting to know everything about the club, the staff, the people and all the different departments. I'm knowing more about the players, of course, and then knowing more about Wolves.

"I feel I've been working here for a long time and now it's time to arrive in the key moment, to prepare for our first official match against Gillingham.

"We have worked double sessions on some days and also had some rest.

"We are very worried about the little injuries because when you work with a very high demand, you always have the risk of injury. We have to find the balance, that's key.

"At the moment we have little things and I hope they are little and we will continue improving together.

"We are in the last week before the first match against Gillingham and I'm excited for this.

"At the same time, we have to be ready as it's a very important match in a cup competition.

"These kind of matches are always very dangerous. It's our first step, so we have to be ready."

Lopetegui and his staff have been taking daily English lessons since arriving at the club – a move the new boss believes is essential.

He said: "I promise it will improve a lot!

"I think it's important. I know I have a lot of Spanish and Portuguese players, but for the culture, the country and the club I have to be able to translate my message in English.