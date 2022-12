Wolves will also play warm up matches in Marbella (Getty Images)

The Wolves players flew out to Marbella on Monday for a ten day training camp - as the new manager looks to impose his methods on the squad.

While in Marbella, Wolves will play two warm up games, with the first coming on Friday against Italian outfit Empoli.

Then on Wednesday, Lopetegui's men will take on Spanish side Cadiz behind closed doors - with both games available to follow on Wolves TV.

Here is a look at some of the action from the camp so far:

Diego Costa makes his way to training (Getty Images)

Boubacar Traore, Yerson Mosquera, Adama Traore and Dexter Lembikisa enjoy a joke in training (Getty Images)

Connor Ronan (Getty Images)

Max Kilman heading to the training pitch (Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui gives out instructions (Getty Images)

Goncalo Guedes controls the ball (Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui oversees training in Marbella (Getty Images)

Nelson Semedo and Hugo Bueno (Getty Images)