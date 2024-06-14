WATCH: Jose Sa is Portugal's hero following disturbing Euro 2024 pitch invasion
Wolves' Jose Sa was Portugal's hero after the goalkeeper ran almost 50-yards to collar a pitch invader during Portugal's first Euro 2024 training session.
By Nathan Judah
Roberto Martinez's side, including Cristiano Ronaldo and fellow Wolves teammates Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo were having their first run out in Gütersloh in front of almost 8,000 fans
But the session was ended early after a dozen supporters stormed the pitch.
Security staff helped prevent the vast majority from getting close to the Portugal players.
But one fan broke free of the pack before Sa took matters into his own hands.
Wolves' number one rushed over to the touchline, dragged the offender around the neck and off the pitch.