Wolves poddy

The boys are back from hols, ready and refreshed for a re-start with plenty to discuss.

There's the latest from the World Cup and Wolves' exploits in Marbella as Julen Lopetegui runs the rule over his new squad.

Raul's future is discussed at length and there's the all the news surrounding new January signings.

Which staff have departed and why?

Who could shine under the new manager?

How many games will Wolves win during the rest of the season?