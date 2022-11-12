Notification Settings

Wolves 0 Arsenal 2: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The hosts entered half-time drawing 0-0 after a superb tactical display, in which they kept Arsenal quiet and launched exciting attacks on the counter.

But just 10 minutes into the second half all of that good work was undone when Martin Odegaard fired home from close range to give Arsenal the lead.

The attacking midfielder doubled his tally and put Arsenal 2-0 up 20 minutes later, as Wolves probed for a goal but were unable to find one.

The result leaves Wolves bottom of the Premier League, after Nottingham Forest’s win earlier in the day, as the clubs now enter a break for the World Cup.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

