Steve Davis brands VAR 'a waste of time' after Wolves loss

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

With the game locked at 0-0, Goncalo Guedes beat William Saliba to the ball and was tripped in the box, just as the assistant flagged him offside.

Replays showed he was actually onside and an extremely quick VAR check did not overturn the decision – in a call that has left Davis bemused and angry.

“The game plan, as you could see, was to counter and use Adama and Guedes to attack quickly. I thought the plan first half worked perfectly,” Davis said.

“But we’re relying on decisions from the referees or VAR to get an opportunity. Those sort of things aren’t going for us and we needed that break.

“If we had gone into half-time 1-0 up it would have been a much different game as we would have had something to defend and the first half would have been a reward for our good play.

“I’m disappointed with the decision. Really disappointed.

“Why do we have VAR if they can’t make a decision or they don’t make a decision when they should do?

“There’s no point in having it. I don’t see why we have to take the decision upstairs when they can’t make the decision. I don’t see the point of it, it’s a waste of time.

“He should have been sent off and it should have been a penalty. It’s a major game changer and those things have to go for you.”

Julen Lopetegui was unveiled at Molineux as the new head coach before kick-off and watched on from the stands as Wolves fell to defeat.

Wolves did get into some good positions through Goncalo Guedes and Adama Traore but carried little goalscoring threat

The attacking players from the bench, in the form of Matheus Nunes and Daniel Podence, did little to improve the club’s fortunes as they once again failed to score.

Davis believes the squad needs signings in January to help get them out of relegation trouble and that the current side does not have the required goals to help them survive.

“It’s a problem (scoring goals) that the club have had for a while,” Davis added.

“There’s no quick fix to that with what is already here. Maybe it’s something Julen will look to do in January, that’s his decision, but you can clearly see that we do struggle.

“We get opportunities, we get in there and create something, but then the last bit lets us down.

“The work we do in both boxes is really important. It was about how we defended in our box in the key moments and how we attack in the box at the other end. They get a few chances and score, that’s the difference.

“I think the squad needs additions, if I’m honest.

“There’s quality there and I think some of the performances of some of the players is definitely improving.

“Some have been consistent, some haven’t and need to find that. I thought Hugo was excellent, Boubacar was excellent, Ruben is always consistent and worked hard, Joao was good but we needed to change with an extra attacking player at that stage of the game.

“You can see them all working. Guedes is improving and starting to settled and show some belief in himself, which he has lacked.

“Adama worked as hard as he has done in any game. There’s some positives there.”