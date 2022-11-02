Hugo Bueno signs long-term Wolves contract

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Hugo Bueno of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old has broken into the first-team at the Molineux in recent weeks, starting their last three games, and he has now been rewarded for his impressive displays with this new deal.

Bueno signed from Spanish side Arosa in 2019 and has done well in the under-21s side before making his first-team debut in the win against Nottingham Forest.

The youngster has also impressed fans having been voted Wolves' player of the month for October.

And Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars, told the club's official website they are delighted to reward the Spaniard with his new deal, with Wolves holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months if they wish.

"We always try to reward young players who are doing particularly well," Sellars said. "It was tough for him when he first came with physicality, but I don’t think there’s anybody in the academy who has worked as hard as Hugo, in terms of the extra work and making himself stronger.

"He was doing extra work on his crossing when he moved to wing-back, having come as an attacking midfielder.

"He’s got his rewards in terms of playing in the Premier League and getting a new contract. He’s a great example of what hard work can get you.

"Now he’s done the final bit we want from young players, which is to break into the first-team, so we’re delighted to get a talented boy tied down.

"Hugo was with a grassroots team in Spain who our scouts went to watch and saw him.