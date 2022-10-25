Wolves striker Raul Jimenez flying back to England this week to continue injury rehab

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The 31-year-old has not played since August 31, after he pulled up with an injury in the warm-up for the win over Southampton on September 3.

Wolves later announced that the Mexican international has been managing a groin issue for a number of years but that he is now finding it ‘more challenging’, and he has since been sidelined.

For the last three weeks Jimenez has been in Mexico completing his rehabilitation, with the support of doctors and physios from Wolves and medical staff from the Mexico national team.

Jimenez has been undergoing Wolves’ rehabilitation plan, but the decision was made to allow him to undergo it in his home country with his best interests in mind, as he is close to his family in a comfortable setting.

Now, he will fly back into England on Friday and continue his recovery at Compton, as he enters the next stage of his rehabilitation.

He is not yet ready to play, but the Express & Star understands Jimenez’s focus is on returning for Wolves as soon as possible, as well as making the Mexican team for the upcoming winter World Cup.

Jimenez has not been ruled out of the World Cup yet and will be desperate to make the squad, while Wolves are in need of some inspiration in attack.

As the club’s goalscoring woes continue, with just five goals scored in 12 Premier League games, Jimenez’s return before the break would be a huge boost for Wolves who are currently playing Diego Costa up front, while fellow striker Sasa Kalajdzic is sidelined with a long-term injury.

However, the club are yet to offer any timeline on Jimenez’s return.

Last week, when asked if Jimenez will be back playing for Wolves before the World Cup, interim head coach Steve Davis said: “I think that’s the hope, but I’m not too sure.

“It’s very difficult when you put a date on an injury. If it’s early, it’s a great surprise, but if it goes beyond that then people start wondering about the treatment and things like that. Rather than let people question it, it’s important we make sure he’s right, that his mental health is good and he’s in a good place.