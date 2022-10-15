Wolves' perfect response to Nottingham Forest's social media taunt as visitors remove tweet

Wolves' response to Forest's taunt before today's match

Heading into today's clash at Molineux, the Premier League newcomers - who are back in the top flight after a break of 23 years - tweeted a cheeky image of three wolf cubs in a football stadium.

Despite being bottom of the table with just one win from their opening nine matches, the club published the image along with a post that just said: "Playtime."

However, following Wolves' 1-0 win over Forest on Saturday afternoon, the club swiftly deleted the post.

The post hadn't gone unnoticed at Molinuex though, and shortly after the final whistle Wolves posted a response of their own: along with an axe embedded in a tree stump, the club tweeted: "Playtime's over".

The image event had a board in the background that read: "Safe trip back Notts Forest."

Club captain Ruben Neves also got in on the act on his Instagram page, posting within minutes of full-time.

Interim boss Davis believes that post gave Wolves all the added motivation they needed to secure all three points.

“We were aware of it. We were going to use it in the talk but I spoke to Ruben and he’d already put it on the players’ chat, so I didn’t really need to say any more," he said in his post-match press conference.

“If you can’t get motivated as a professional player then you shouldn’t be doing it, but that gave us an edge I think.